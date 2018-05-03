WNY animal lovers, it’s time to support a great cause in the form of a Rally for Rescued Pets Spring Expo. The expo takes place on Saturday, May 19, from 10 AM to 5 PM, at 2909 S Park Avenue in Lackawanna.
This event functions as part animal rescue benefit, and part expo festival featuring “Desi’s Produce with homemade jams, raw honey, Phoenix Rising Equine Rescue and Rehab, Animal Communicator, Animal Kingdom, Locomotion Pet Treats (homemade natural treats), pony rides (weather pending), a cash bar, live owls (Messinger Woods), pet product vendors, raffles, games and prizes, Maria’s Bene Cibo food truck (serving breakfast), piping hot cup of java, paninis, cannolis, and Weidner’s mouth watering chicken/ribs BBQ served with tasty sides.”
The idea behind the expo is to raise attention to pets that are in need of loving homes. On hand will be not-for-profit rescue organizations with adoptable pets, and items to benefit each rescue. The event takes place inside and outside. There will be free golf cart shuttle rides to and from the stadium parking lot beside the fire hall, adjacent to the VFW hall. The expo is being hosted by Piece of Heaven Kitten Adoption. Check Facebook for additional info.