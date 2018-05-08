Queen City Pinups will attend Nickel City Con

As if the 2018 Nickel City Con was not going to be fun enough, now the Queen City Pinups will be in attendance. That means that the cos play experience will be even more more exciting this year. It’s also another reason that you’re not going to want to miss Upstate NY’s Largest Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention, taking place May 18-20, at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

In an interesting twist, real live pin-ups will join together with super heroes and villains, all under one roof in Downtown Buffalo. “Queen City Pinups combines the classic pinup style of the 40’s and 50’s with the modern ideas of costuming and cosplay,” said Rachel Glover, who will be appearing as Dark Lady of the Sith (inset right). “Ah, the joy of vintage pinups. We are inspired by classical pinup masters such as Alberto Vargas and Gil Elvgren, whose work graced the nose of many a World War 2 air craft. We blend the fun flirtatious nature of the classic vintage pinups with the allure of comic book super heroes, science fiction sweethearts and fantasy vixens. Our goal is to make everyone who enters our studio feel absolutely amazing about themselves and the shoot they just did and be excited to see the magic they just created in front of the camera.”

Buffalo’s Queen City Pinups was founded on August 31 of 2017. The troupe of pin-ups makes a number of appearances at various shows and events. They are complemented by the photographic skills of Bob and Susan Hubbard, who capture the characters in poses ranging from classic to modern camp. Being a Queen City Pinup means playing the role of the character at hand, while having fun in the process.

“I’m so excited to be representing Queen City Pinups for my first comicon, and so stoked to debut my new Star Wars cosplay!” extolled Glover. “I can’t wait to meet everyone and see all the amazing and unique cosplays…!”

Glover has signed on to Queen City Pinups as the lead brand ambassador. Glover, along with, Jessica Smith, Lia Michelle Nichols, and other members of the group, will be stationed at the pinups’ booth, where they will be signing prints and taking photos with fans. They will also have a sign up sheet for people who want their own pin-p sessions. The pin-ups will join hundreds of other cosplay characters who will roam the Convention Center floor throughout the weekend.

This year’s Nickel City Con will feature loads of celebrity guests including Hulk Hogan, Richard Dreyfuss, Lou Ferrigno, Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett), Reggie Jackson, Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Lori Petty (Point Break), Barbara Eden, Jimmy Hart, Corbin Bernsen, and Ricky Steamboat. There will also be plenty of games, discussions, animators, authors, comic artists, and Horror Fest guests. This is an event that you are not going to want to miss!