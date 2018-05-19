Porchfest is Today!

Porchfest is set to kick off today, Saturday, May 19, at 1pm. Gather your bikes and your backpacks, and get ready to hit the streets. There might be a mild shower or two, but for the most part Mother Nature seems to be cooperating. That means that Buffalo’s musicians are raring to go!
You can download the entire Porchfest schedule by clicking here. There’s a huge line-up of bands playing on some of the city’s most fabulous porches. The live music lasts all the way until 6pm, which is when two after-parties will take place at:
The Place on Lexington Avenue, sponsored by Buffalo Rising (see details) – Starts at 4pm – The Place painted their brand new porch for the special occasion (see lead image).
Thin Man Brewery on Elmwood Avenue (see details) – starts at 7pm – Thin Man has a giant flatbed trailer (photo below) in front of the brewery, where bands will play. We’re going to pretend it’s a porch!
Porchfest is organized by the Elmwood Village Association