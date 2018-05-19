Porchfest is Today!

Gretchen Lewis is a pop surrealist painter who spent her childhood in

rural Northern California reading stories about fairies and magical

worlds, or else wandering around in the woods near her home earnestly

searching for fairies or portals to magical worlds. She now lives and works

in Sacramento, where she paints noodly creatures, inspired by vintage

children’s book illustrations, 1930’s cartoons, and from a life-long love of

the natural world and the strange and beautiful creatures that inhabit it.

“The characters I paint often present themselves to me fully formed,

or close to it, when I’m least expecting it. They’ll pop into my head and

demand to be created. If I don’t put them down on paper they will follow

me around like pestering poltergeists, and I feel they’d probably hex me if

I neglected to paint them. The reoccurring characters, my shape-shifting

black cats and skeletons, nag the loudest and have taken on very personal

meaning to me over the years. For as much as my paintings don’t take

themselves seriously (I often paint what makes me laugh), they are also

introspective and serve as a way for me to explore my personal strengths

and weaknesses, my anxieties, my weird obsessions and my dearest loves.

In my series of paintings for my exhibition “Inside Out,” I wanted to

specifically explore my personal relationship to themes of mortality,

fragility and the ephemeral nature of human life.

As I have grown older I have found myself increasingly nervous and

preoccupied with mortality. I have always loved, and found an odd

comfort and humor in personifications of Death as a grinning, cartoonish

skeleton, like those in Medieval art. While I’m not sure humor was exactly

what these artists were going for, my personal affection for these works

comes from the humor I find in them. There is something inherently

silly about (personifying) Death as a character in a cloak, beckoning to

a reluctant mortal human, “Come with me!” But I also find it comforting

to see something so incomprehensible made into something tangible. In

painting specters of fear and anxiety as rubbery, grinning creatures, I’ve

found a way to help myself laugh in the face of uncertainty.”