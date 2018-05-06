Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Pop-up Tea Ceremony @ Buffalo History Museum

As part of the annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival, the organization’s committee hosts a pop up tea ceremony, which is fee and open to the public. The tea ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 7 at The Buffalo History Museum.

The event is a last minute addition to the Cherry Blossom Festival’s 2018 line-up, which is just now wrapping up. Guests are invited to arrive at 5pm, to enjoy an authentic, traditional Japanese tea ceremony, which is the perfect way to wrap up a Monday.

The event will be held on the museum’s portico, overlooking Gala Waters, and the cherry trees, which are currently in full bloom.

Buffalo History Museum | 1 Museum Court | Buffalo NY

