Pop-up Tea Ceremony @ Buffalo History Museum

As part of the annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival, the organization’s committee hosts a pop up tea ceremony, which is fee and open to the public. The tea ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 7 at The Buffalo History Museum.
The event is a last minute addition to the Cherry Blossom Festival’s 2018 line-up, which is just now wrapping up. Guests are invited to arrive at 5pm, to enjoy an authentic, traditional Japanese tea ceremony, which is the perfect way to wrap up a Monday.
The event will be held on the museum’s portico, overlooking Gala Waters, and the cherry trees, which are currently in full bloom.
Buffalo History Museum | 1 Museum Court | Buffalo NY