Plesh Invests $7 million into Northland Beltline Neighborhood

More good news for the East Side is rolling in. This time it’s a $7 million investment into a manufacturing plant located at 711 Northland Avenue, which is adjacent to the new Northland Workforce Training Center (NWTC). Empire State Development (ESD) is touting the significant investment by Plesh Contract Packaging (PCP) as an advancement tied into the State’s Buffalo Billion investment into NWTC. ESD offered up a $375,000 grant and $162,206 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits as an incentive to reinvest in the neighborhood. Along with retaining its 20 employees, Plesh will be expanding its operations in Buffalo via building renovations, and addition of machinery and equipment. As part of the company’s commitment to invest in the neighborhood, Plesh is also provided with 76 kilowatts of low-cost power from the Governor’s ReCharge NY program.

“As part of our efforts to bring back the economy of Western New York, we have made a commitment to investing in the future of our neighborhoods like the East Side of Buffalo,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “The investment from Plesh Contract Packaging is yet another sign of progress for the Northland Corridor and Buffalo economy. Today’s announcement builds on the momentum of the Northland Workforce Training Center and strengthens Western New York’s reputation as a leader in 21st Century advanced manufacturing.”​

PCP enables companies to cost effectively outsource development, production and packaging of low to high volume difficult to produce and handle complex products for specialty industrial, commercial, automotive, and consumer applications.

Jeff Plesh Sr., President and Ronald Plesh Sr., CEO of Plesh Contract Packaging said, “We are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Buffalo. Northland Avenue is rapidly becoming a hub for the area’s advanced manufacturing workforce. We thank the Empire State Development team for contributing to the project to ensure it came to fruition.”

The company’s products include:

Waxes

Pastes

Polishes

Cleaners

Fuel Additives

Adhesives

Sealants

Coatings

Protectorants

Protectorants Nano products

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky said, “Plesh Contract Packaging’s $7 million investment and decision to expand its Northland Beltline operations—next to the Northland Workforce Training Center—is another testament to the Buffalo Billion’s smart growth and placemaking strategies that are strengthening and revitalizing advanced manufacturing in Buffalo and Western New York.”

In order for Plesh to stay competitive, the company retains an in-house lab staffed with experienced chemists and engineers, who work with clients to come up with new formulas. They also reverse engineer products that are not patented, which can be very beneficial to company’s bottom lines. Plesh has a library of over 1600 formulations currently.

Stephen Tucker President & CEO, Northland Workforce Training Center said, “The expansion of Plesh Contract Packaging operations’ on Buffalo’s East Side with the support of Empire State Development is evidence that our economic development strategy is working. Job creation and retention coupled with education and training is a win, win, win, for businesses, communities and our region.”

Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “I’d like to thank Plesh Contract Packaging for remaining committed to Buffalo’s East side with this recent investment of $7 million. This investment ensures that 20 of our hardworking Western New Yorkers will keep their advanced manufacturing jobs right here in the Queen City. Today’s announcement is more evidence that the Northland Corridor will be a great place to work and invest.”

