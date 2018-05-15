Author: Stephanie Saunders

Buffalo has been on the rise for the past couple years, and it’s becoming pretty widely known, with exposure in Thrillist and New York Times, more recently. There are droves of people discovering Buffalo, or returning to Buffalo to live, or both, as it happens to be for myself and my husband (but we came back before the hype).

While there are certainly new developments and attractions contributing to the Buffalo resurgence, what has always been around are the rich history and Buffalo pride. These are the things that my husband remembered from growing up in the area, and what drew me in to make me feel like this would be a great place to live. We felt that connection especially in the Parkside neighborhood, which is where we decided to make our home. Certainly, there are many century homes and period-distinct architectural works throughout Buffalo, but I find that Parkside has a knack for taking you back in time. It’s like I get to revisit a bygone era whenever I walk my dog, and that I’ve inherited an heirloom whenever I walk through my own front door.

This year, the Parkside Community Association (PCA) is celebrating its 20th Annual Parkside Tour of Homes on Sunday, May 20th where visitors can actually step inside these historic homes and see the beautiful designs graciously maintained or re-imagined by their residents. Homes featured for their historical character in recent movies, such as Marshall, will be among those showcased in the neighborhood tour. And it’s not only a tour of homes – neighborhood restaurants and area food trucks will be on hand to have you sampling some of Buffalo’s best bites. The Parkside Artisan Market will also be running the day of the Tour, so there’s no shortage of things to explore. Additionally, with this milestone year, a special soiree to kick-off the Home Tour weekend activities and honor past and present participants will be held Friday, May 18th at the Greatbatch Pavilion associated with the Darwin. D. Martin Complex.

Buffalo has some great things happening that are building toward our future, but the Parkside Tour of Homes is a wonderful celebration and reminder of the things that have made it great all along. Come spend a day in another time, and feel that pride of a community that’s been centuries in the making.

Pre-sale tickets are available now at www.parkside.org, or the PCA office located at 2318 Main Street, (716) 838-1240 during posted business hours. Admission is $15 for PCA members or students, and $20 for the general public. Prices will be $25 and $30 the day of the event.

Stephanie Saunders is a Syracuse native who moved to Buffalo in 2015. Stephanie enjoys exploring her new home city with her husband and their dog, Brewster.