Outbound: Tenth Annual Hamburg Music Festival

2018 marks the tenth year of the Hamburg Music Festival. That means that this year’s festival is going to be a real humdinger. Visitors to the festival can anticipate to find plenty of food trucks, beer and wine, a cornhole tournament, a KidZone, and an incredible line-up of live music.
To date, the Hamburg Music Festival has donated almost $120,000 to people and groups ‘doing real and actionable good in the community.’
While the epicenter of the festival is Memorial Park, 20 restaurants, bars, and coffee shops will be hosting more than 30 bands and performers. That’s what makes this festival so special. There’s a central place to hangout and play, but at the same time the whole village comes to life with festivities. Check it out:
Tenth Annual Hamburg Music Festival
Saturday, May 12th, 2018
Memorial Park
Live music starting at 2:30pm
A $10 wristband is required for admission to the venue and the park; the wristband also gives you access to the Music Bus shuttle from 5pm-11pm. Wristband available at all participating venues.
On the day of the festival, there will be three wristbands booths in the village – or you can buy yours at any of the venues.
At Memorial Park
Food and drink: Lomo Lomo, Cheesy Chick, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Sweet Melody’s. Craft beer and domestic beer choices. Wine from Ten Thousand Vines.
Cornhole tournament: $20 per team (2 person-teams) Registration at 4pm – tournament starts 5pm. Prizes include gift certificates, swag, beer & food tickets, and cash! [Note: Wristband required to enter park before registration.]
KidZone: Kids will have a blast with many creative and physical activities, including making their own musical instruments.
Music: Grace Stumberg, Blue Rootz, Never Ben, Heard of Buffalo, Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields, Alison Pipitone Band. Also, the Hamburg Nursery School singers will be on hand to kick off the day at 2:30pm.
For a complete list of bands and venues, visit www.hamburgmusicfestival.com