Optimist Club is Moving Back Home!

A century ago, an enthusiastic group of Queen City residents founded the first Optimist Club. It was that establishment that led to thousands of other chapters opening across the globe, all of which stemmed from the original Buffalo, New York chapter. Incredibly, Buffalo is also a city that does not currently have an Optimist Club, which comes as no real surprise since the city took a hard economic turn, resulting in a number of clubs and organizations to close.

Thankfully, in this new era of Buffalo’s Renaissance, the Optimist Club is coming back home – Buffalo has not had an active club here in over 20 years, and the organization now approaches the 100th anniversary of their first National Meeting.

“We are excited about helping the children of Buffalo,” said Pauline Leacock, who is organizing the local expansion effort. “We are looking for some other like-minded individuals who would like to help us improve the lives of children in their community. Optimistic caring people are needed to become charter members and form an active local club.”

The Optimist Clubs were built up to advance the philosophy of optimism. The beliefs of the Optimist Club are to promote an active stake in honest government and civic affairs and to inspire respect for the law. As well to support the friendly relations among all people and improve the maturation of youth, in the belief that the sacrificing of one’s ego in service to others can be hugely rewarding.

Optimist Clubs participate in community service programs that bring out the best in young people. Fellowships are made up of adults who want to impact their communities in a positive manner – the group encourages young folks to serve their community as they see fit.

“Optimist International is composed of 64,000 members in more than 2,600 Optimist Clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and other nations. Carrying the motto ‘Bringing Out the Best in Kids,’ Optimist Clubs conduct 65,000 positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year,” said, Debra Workman, President of the Barge Canal Optimist Club in Lockport. “There are several active Clubs in Niagara County, hoping to offer their services to Erie County. We have their sights set on starting a Club in the greater Buffalo area (based in the city).”

The Club has a location and time for the Buffalo’s Optimist information session – on May 24th, 2018 at Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo, NY 14222 at 6:00 PM. An Optimist Club is restarting in the city of Buffalo!

If you’re interested in attending or would like more information about what Optimists do, visit www.optimist.org, www.Facebook.com/BargeCanalOptimistClubOfLockportNY, or call Pauline Leacock at 716-438-0890 OR bargecanaloptimists@gmail.com everyone is welcome!