Opportunity Knocks – Kaisertown Goes Retro with New Mural

Vinny Alejandro of Urban Inspirations, with sponsorship by Cellino Plumbing, has added another neighborhood mural to the growing series including Larkinville and the Old First Ward. The Kaisertown mural is located on the corner of Clinton St. and Weiss St. and can be seen looking east on Clinton St.
1840 Clinton Street, formerly Nancy’s Hair Salon, is owned by Lisa Menchetti, creator of the previously featured Kaisertown Buffalo blog. The building currently undergoing an exterior renovation with funding from the Buffalo Billion Main Streets Initiative which will replace the doors/windows, roof, exterior paint and front shingled overhang. The grant is currently funding 19 projects on the Clinton Street Business Corridor. The 1840 Clinton St. project is due to be complete in the next couple weeks and will then be available for rent. The building is roughly 700 sq ft, has a parking lot and prime visibility in the center of Kaisertown.
Alejandro is a resident of Kaisertown and had been in conversations with Menchetti via social media for several months regarding a collaboration on the building which he said was “screaming for a mural”. The mural hit the wall on Wednesday morning and Alejandro said there was no shortage of enthusiastic passersby on Clinton Street, who showed their approval of the public art with plenty of honking horns. Menchetti requested a Mid-Century Modern themed mural, which Alejandro created.
Follow Alejandro’s work on Facebook at: facebook.com/UrbanInspirations
Follow Menchetti’s Kaisertown blog at: kaisertownbuffalo.com
Interested in a mural? Contact Vinny Alejandro at:mcspik1@gmail.com
Interested in the available property at 1840 Clinton St? Contact Lisa Menchetti at: lisamenchetti@gmail.com