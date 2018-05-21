Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Opened Doors by Joe Cascio

On Wednesday, May 23, photographer Joe Cascio will be hosting a Mid-Point Party as part of his new exhibit “Opened Doors”. The event will be held at the Community Gallery, which is on the second floor of the Buffalo History Museum. Joe will be displaying 12-15 images on canvas, as well as a rolling slide show of imagery from other historic preservation projects involving abandoned spaces in Buffalo. Joe says that some of the shots were event taken while hanging out of the open doors of helicopters.

When I asked Joe about his ability to get into places that other photographers might not have access to, he explained, “I am one of the lucky ones, I have no doubt. I’ve been photographing professionally since 1980 and have been given a unique and diverse set of opportunities for which I’m grateful. I have photographed everything from professional sports to breaking news, from politicians to musicians, and architecture to the national parks. I’ve been allowed to wander abandoned buildings and have been given access to people’s most personal moments. I’ve taken photos from the city’s rooftops and from my favorite place – hanging out of a helicopter – all the while capturing, documenting, and sharing. This exhibit features photographs taken from these unique opportunities. Some are from 1,000 feet up; others, from behind locked doors in beautiful places few get to see.”

Mid Point Party

Wednesday May 23, 2018

5:30-8pm

Buffalo History Museum | 1 Museum Court | Buffalo, NY 14216

The Community Gallery  at The Buffalo History Museum on the 2nd floor – on the opposite side of where the new “Icons”* exhibit space is located, next to the old lens from the lighthouse.

*Guests can also check out the fantastic ICONS: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports exhibit – a bunch of Joe’s large images help to power the exhibit. There is no admission to the museum for this showing.

The show stays up through the end of July.

Supporting the show: Buffalo History Museum | Mark & Jen Russell at Buffalo Canvas

If you are interested in purchasing an image from the thousands of selections in Joe’s collection, please email joe@jcasciophoto.com.

