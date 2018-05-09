NY artist Michael Bevilacqua to exhibit at former Saint Francis Xavier School in Black Rock

Just off of Amherst Street in Black Rock is a beautiful old building – the former Saint Francis Xavier School (147 East Street). Upon initial examination, this might not be the first place that you might think an internationally recognized artist would set up temporary shop, but that’s exactly what’s happening on Thursday, May 17, from 5pm to 9pm, when American painter Michael Bevilacqua will host an opening reception to view his works. The show will be up through June 30, which will allow viewers plenty of time to catch the exhibit, while also viewing the interior of another classic Buffalo architectural beauty.

Known for combining high and low culture through elements of painting, drawing, graphic design, animation, and collage, Bevilacqua characteristically works in a saturated palette, covering his glossy canvases with brand logos and doodles. Michael Bevilacqua’s semi autobiographical mixed-media works serve as a platform for exposing his cultural, intellectual and spiritual preferences.

The temporary exhibit is made possible in part to PACT – a young gallery of contemporary art based in Paris. Team member “Melissa” was born and raised in Buffalo, before moving to France. Seeing that Buffalo was prime for some international showings, Melissa scoured the city in search of the perfect place to host the exhibit, which is when she came across the former Saint Francis Xavier School (the church’s former rectory – learn more). The building is currently owned by a pseudo gallerist in Buffalo.

Now, the building will be brought back to life, if only for a moment in time, thanks to Melissa and Michael, who want to add to the mounting art movement that Buffalo is experiencing. Melissa is hoping that the art initiative helps to bring Buffalo and France closer together, at a time when the world needs to be united. She also feels that Buffalonians will tune in to Michael’s works dated between 2013 and 2018. The New York-based artist has been making great headway in myriad channels. He has exhibited his work internationally at Jacob Lewis, New York ; Deitch Projects, New York ; Peter Amby Gallery, Copenhagen, Denmark ; Gering & Lopez Gallery, New York ; Kravetz Wehby Gallery, New York ; Chelsea Art Museum, New York, Palais de Tokyo, Paris ; Deste Foundation for Contemporary Art, Athens ; Louisana Museum of Modern Art, Humlebaek, Denmark ; and the Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art, Ridgefield, USA.