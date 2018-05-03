North Buffalo Farmer’s Market Finds a New Home

Holistic Health and Healing is honored partner with Santosha to offer an Ceremony and Sound part of HHH’s No Limit Healing modality.

The Class takes place on May 6th from 10:00am-4:30pm

NO LIMIT HEALING

Ceremony and Sound

22 LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY, 14221

In addition to to all the great things you get with every HHH class

What you will learn about ceremony

How to open a sacred medicine space

An energetic attunement to the elemental energies: Earth, Water, Wind, Sun and more

Learn how to use ancient words to call in any guide or spiritual teacher to work with you or your client.

How to call in the nature spirits of any area

How to call in a person’s spirit beings that hold their soul blue print

A powerful energy technique to transmute the heaviness within someone

How to close the space

What you will learn about sound

Where Science bridges into Metaphysics

How to use both unweighted and weighed tuning forks

A time bending technique to influence the frequency of any tuning fork

A 2 fork scanning and balancing technique

A brief overview crystal bowls and how to use them

Additional Resources

Video on an energy integration technique (Only if we cannot get to it in class)

NLP anchor collapsing

Workbook that covers over a dozen different tuning fork sets

By the end of the workshop, you will be able to:

Learn how to start a healing by opening up a sacred space using ancient traditions

Explain in laymen’s terms how sound and vibration healing work scientifically and metaphysically

Understand and know how to select forks or frequencies for an individual for specific purposes

Know the specific physiological changes that occur in the body with certain sounds, and how they are healing

Learn a bridge technique that can be used with various types of tuning fork sets or other mediums

Learn a Sonic Shower technique of healing,and how to create one unique to a client

Learn how to anchor tones for personal healing (no forks required)

Learn how to use specific combinations of tones to get in touch with intuition

Use weighted tuning forks with acupressure points for virtually anything

The Presenter

Hank Setala known today as Sonic Shamann is a natural intuitive healer from birth possibly due to a near death experience. He founded his healing practice in 2008 part time under the name Higher Healing by Hank. In 2012 he started Holistic Health and Healing by launching the annual Holistic Health and Healing Expo where he built outlet for the holistic community featuring events, community calendar, a community blog and a business directory. In 2016 he realized that he had lost his own voice as a healer and redefined himself as the Sonic Shaman blending ancient Peruvian traditions with modern day sound healing tools.

He is a graduate of the Fellowships of the Spirit School of Healing and Prophecy in Lily Dale New York, He holds several certifications in areas including Aromatherapy, Medical Intuition, Sound Healing, Medical Intuition, Reiki and many more. He combines this knowledge to create what he calls “No Limit” healing sessions that are custom tailored for each individual client.