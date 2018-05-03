North Buffalo Farmer’s Market Finds a New Home

The North Buffalo Farmer’s Market has found a new home. After spending four productive years on Hertel Avenue, near Delaware, the market is moving to 780 Parkside Avenue, home of North Park Community School. This is actually a pretty cool move, considering that the market will no longer be situated on a parking lot. Instead, there will be plenty of green space, which will make a great backdrop for the vendors. It just so happens that the school is transitioning to a Community School model, which means that it intends to become a hub for neighborhood families and activities (see here). The farmer’s market fits in perfectly with that model.
Other than the location, all of the great things that we associate with the market will remain the same, thanks to the diligent work of The North Buffalo Organization. Visitors to the market will have access to fresh produce from area farmers, locally made products, plants, and flowers, among other items. There will also be live music for entertainment. Per usual, Chef Donny Keating from Joe’s Deli will be setting up the Culinary Table, which will feature guest chefs from myriad North Buffalo restaurants who will be offering up food samples using ingredients sourced from the market.
2018 looks like it’s going to be the best year for the market to date. The opening day is scheduled for Thursday, June 21, from 4pm to 7pm. The market will continue to operate on Thursdays through October.
This year the Market is sponsored by the Buffalo Public Schools Strong Community Schools and Parent Center Initiatives, Say Yes to Education Buffalo, and BestSelf Behavioral Health. More information, regarding vendors and schedules for music and special events will be available soon. In the meantime, questions can be directed to info@northbuffalo.org. SNAP is accepted and the Market will once again be offering Double-Up Food Bucks.