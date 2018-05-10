New Larkinville Mural Appears

A new mural has appeared on the side of an old building on Van Rensselaer in Larkinville.
According to muralist Vinny Alejandro,” Inside the letters are depictions of the Frank Lloyd Wright Administration Building and a few of the current buildings in Larkinville. The mural was sponsored by Cellino Plumbing, who also owns the building itself and is currently remodeling it. You can see the mural from the corner of Exchange, looking south down Van Rensselaer.”
This is a great waymarking mural that will help people to identify the neighborhood. It’s also a point of pride for Larkinville, because it adds some color and historic imagery. Alejandro says that there is more to come, in the mural department. To learn more about Alejandro and his murals, visit facebook.com/UrbanInspirations. If you’re interested in getting Vinny to paint a mural on your building, you can reach out to him at mcspik1@gmail.com.