Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

New Larkinville Mural Appears

0 Comments

A new mural has appeared on the side of an old building on Van Rensselaer in Larkinville.

According to muralist Vinny Alejandro,” Inside the letters are depictions of the Frank Lloyd Wright Administration Building and a few of the current buildings in Larkinville. The mural was sponsored by Cellino Plumbing, who also owns the building itself and is currently remodeling it. You can see the mural from the corner of Exchange, looking south down Van Rensselaer.”

This is a great waymarking mural that will help people to identify the neighborhood. It’s also a point of pride for Larkinville, because it adds some color and historic imagery. Alejandro says that there is more to come, in the mural department. To learn more about Alejandro and his murals, visit facebook.com/UrbanInspirations. If you’re interested in getting Vinny to paint a mural on your building, you can reach out to him at mcspik1@gmail.com.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments