New Larkinville Mural Appears

One of Buffalo’s newest and most exciting festivals is coming back on Memorial Day Weekend for its 2nd installment to celebrate all things Buffalo in one of the WNY’s most historic locations. The second annual ‘Totally Buffalo Festival’ will be held on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 at Buffalo Riverworks.

Building off the success last year’s debut, The Totally Buffalo Festival is once again all about Buffalo and everything that makes us love it – the food, the drinks, the music, the sports, the historical events, the art, the architecture and most importantly – the people. All of the food offered will be creations that originated in Buffalo. The beer, wine, soft drinks: all Buffalo brands. The live music will feature 6 WNY-based bands playing genres with a rich history in Buffalo – rock, pop, r & b, Latin, country, jazz and blues.

Presented by signature sponsor Concrete Countertoppers, The Totally Buffalo Festival has the honor of showcasing 90 vendors offering stunning Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, paintings and more. The event also features a Sports Zone and many other interactive and family-friendly activities. Portions of the proceeds will go to Kaely’s Kindness (www.kaelyskindness.org).

“Last year’s kickoff festival drew over 5,000 people and we are so excited for version 2.0,” says Scott Celani, Festival Co-Founder and Buffalo-based musician. “With so many great festivals in Buffalo during the warm months, what makes the Totally Buffalo Festival unique is that it’s about Buffalo and Buffalo only. We hope this year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year’s debut.”

The Totally Buffalo Festival runs from 12 Noon to 8:00pm on Saturday, May 26th. Admission is $5 at the door and kids 5 and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets are available at totallybuffalo.com . Buffalo Riverworks is located at 359 Ganson St. in Buffalo.

The Totally Buffalo Festival is sponsored by Concrete Countertoppers, Perna-Niagara, WNY Jobs, Frey Electric, Ficel Transport, Ali’s Rally, Braymiller Builders, Axa Advisors, Lewiston Music and WKBW-Channel 7.