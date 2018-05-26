Mother Daughter Duo Joins Forces in North Buffalo

Mother and daughter retailers, Susan and Ciara Morreale, will soon be joining forces on Hertel Avenue. The duo has decided that the timing is right to combine their energies, by creating a more focal shopping and healing destination. Her Story (Elmwood – lead image), which is essentially operated by Susan, will relocate to Hertel, where it will be fused together with Her Sanctuary, run by Susan’s daughter, Ciara. The two share a similar brand identity, as well as common visions, which is why they are coming together to create a more unified front. The two recently posted that their mission was “…to provide a space in which beauty, experience, + wellness are supported by products that guide one’s journey to well being, celebrate women and their stories, while inspiring and empowering others to live a happy, healthy, and grateful life; a space where women can gather and feel comfortable in their own skin.”

It has been fascinating to watch the journey of Susan and Ciara, which started with Susan’s business (Her Story) relocating to the city, to occupy a mid-sized walk-up storefront just off Elmwood, at the corner of Auburn. It wasn’t long, before she and Ciara came together to create a stronger presence, directly on Elmwood. Eventually, Ciara headed over to Hertel, carrying with her the expanding brand, Her Sanctuary. Now, Susan will join together with Ciara, to solidify and strengthen the two businesses, which will also help to amplify their energies and further their goals.

“We hope to provide a doorway into shared collective creativity – integrating the elements of healing, sanctuary, education, and beauty, and how they can all balance one another to create the experience of mindful shopping + collaboration. We support and encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of women, while providing a platform for them to recognize their inner strength and purpose, while staying true to who they are.” – Susan and Ciara

Her Sanctuary | Her Story | 1438 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216 | (716) 886-6457 | Facebook