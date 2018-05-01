Mayor Brown presents FY 2018-2019 City of Buffalo Budget

“Buffalo continues to be on a transformative path,” said Mayor Brown. “As the City of Buffalo continues to experience strong economic growth, my Administration is recommending a realignment of our fiscal plan which reflects the shift from a stimulus fiscal policy to a long-term investment policy. This shift is consistent with our conservative, fiscally- sound and pro-growth budgeting. With increased investment and visitors coming to Buffalo, our City’s expenses and potential revenues are evolving. The budget I have presented provides us with the capacity to meet these new demands. This budget allows us to tap into the resources our growing economy presents and meet the demands of all our residents. Our commitment to budget predictability and accountability remains strong and this budget proposal opens new avenues to provide effective City services and continue Buffalo’s growth and progress.”
Mayor Brown continued, “This budget also highlights innovative solutions for confronting the many challenges that cities across the nation are facing. These solutions will identify new—and previously—untapped sources of revenue for programs and services which enhance the quality of life for residents and give us the flexibility to invest in new ideas and initiatives that will ensure the continuation of our City’s unprecedented growth.”
“Our City’s success and sense of renewed hope are signs that our strategy has worked,” said Mayor Brown. “As Buffalo enters the next phase of its renaissance, it is time to realign our revenues, maximize our potential, embrace new technologies and continue the transformation of the City. We will resist complacency and continue building on the progress that we have made. I’m confident that this carefully crafted and thoughtful budget and 4-year financial plan will continue to help spur growth, create more opportunities for residents and maintain the confidence the rest of the state, nation and world have shown in Buffalo’s potential.”
Mayor Brown continued, “Since becoming Mayor, I have worked to transform Buffalo’s economy, make City service delivery more efficient and execute strategies designed to better meet the needs of our residents. The success we have enjoyed, and the renewed sense of hope people feel, is a testament to the impact of our City’s revitalization. As Buffalo enters the next phase of our renaissance, this is the time to realign our expenses and our revenues, maximize our potential, embrace the new technologies which are driving change, and continue the transformation we have been leading over the past 12 years.”
Budget Highlights:
- The 2018-19 Budget is balanced, totaling $513.6 million, a modest increase from last year’s budget of $13.9 million
- This budget reflects strategic investments in every area of City operations, which will help grow our economy and ensure effective delivery of services
- By realigning our tax and fee structures this budget will generate revenue streams that will decrease our reliance on the City’s fund balance
- This year’s budget increase stems primarily from rising health care costs, rising pension costs, higher cost of living adjustments and rising costs associated with a growing demand for more City services
- Buffalo’s “Rainy Day” fund remains untouched and is funded at $38.7 million
Following are a few of the line items:
- $43,000 in funding for the LCP Tracker
- $400,000 for a state-of-the-art Dispatch and Communications System for the Buffalo Fire Department
- $150,000 for an enhanced Cybersecurity Initiative
- $20,000 to our highly successful Game Changers program
- $35,000 for AmeriCorps members serving in high-need communities throughout the City of Buffalo
- $216,000 for workforce development programs, services at the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center, and the highly attended job fairs
- The Buffalo Police Athletic League will receive $100,000
- The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program funding will be increased to $1.8 million
- $500,000 to Say Yes Buffalo
- $70.8 million to the Buffalo Public Schools
- Buffalo will implement a new Public Facility Maintenance and Security surcharge
- $150,000 in continued funding to Buffalo Peacemakers
- $500,000 in our Body Cam program in three police Districts
- Property tax realignment
- A modest increase to the User Fee in order to make the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund self-sustaining
A PDF of the 2018-2019 recommended City of Buffalo Budget is provided below.