Marketing and advertising agency Mirror Matter opens in Buffalo

A new marketing and advertising firm has set up shop at 374 Delaware in Downtown Buffalo. With the city’s renaissance underway and an uptick in the local start-up scene, the three partners at the brand Mirror Matter, felt that the time was right to make their mark on Buffalo. While Mirror Matter may itself be a startup, the individual talents that make up the team are well practiced in the industry. The agency is comprised of the following founders/partners – Director of Accounts James Millard, Creative Director Dan Stout, and Creative Director Jeremy Banas. The fourth founding partner is former Western New York healthcare executive, Jim Millard.

The team’s advertising services are as follows:

Brand development

Web and print design

Content generation

Social media management

Digital and traditional advertising

Search optimization

Photography and videography direction

Copywriting

3D renderings

The team is seasoned in the art of coordinating brand launches, yet also excels in providing advertising and marketing strategies for a variety of well-established industry clients in healthcare, higher education, and foodservice industries, for example. With over 45 years of combined advertising and leadership experience, the partners are acclimated and well versed in the local business climate, which makes them an ideal creative counterpart and support network, according to the partners.

Director of Accounts, James Millard, describes it as such, “We not only want to satisfy our clients with outstanding account service and stellar creative; our goal is to inspire others to take a look in the mirror, realize your true potential, stand up for what you believe in, and take more calculated risks.”

Creative Director Dan Stout had this to say about the brand’s genesis, “We explored several industry jargon buzzwords and catchphrases that we thought could communicate our mission, vision and values, to no avail. After exhausting several creative avenues, I revisited a novel I had read in college, Thomas Pynchon’s ‘The Crying of Lot 49’. One of the central themes of the novel is the concept of entropy, the degree of chaos or randomness within a system. This led us down a path to explore some more interesting theories in the realm of physics and relativity, which is how we came to find the concept of mirror matter. It instantly felt right with regards to how we want to be seen within the industry.”

Physics defines mirror matter as the reflective opposite of everyday matter — a parallel series of particles that provides unseen balance in our universe.

Creative Director Jeremy Banas refers to the visual identity of the brand, “There’s something really interesting that happens to a seemingly ordinary photo when you begin to manipulate perspective and angles. You can take a photo of a mountain, rotate it on its side, and it assumes a similar, yet different identity. It can look like its original form, but be recognized as a cliff, separate rock formation, or collectible geode. Visually, it interests me and I feel there’s a lot of room to grow within this form and aesthetic.”

“Since retiring earlier this year, I’ve realized just how quickly time goes by. And when I was approached with this new business opportunity, I was honored to have the chance to work with three young professionals capable of delivering a high quality product with outstanding customer service,” said the fourth partner, Jim Millard, who brings over 30 years of steadfast, executive level leadership to the team. It’s a new challenge he’s very eager to take on,

A full list of services, as well as more information on the four founding partners, can be found at www.mirrormatter.agency.