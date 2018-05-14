Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

MAP’s Spring Seedling Sale

Massachusetts Avenue Project’s (MAP) Spring Seedling Sale is currently underway. The seedling sale takes place on Thursdays (4pm-6pm) and Saturdays (starting at 10am), throughout the month of May – the first sale was held on May 10.

Community gardeners are welcome to stop by 271 Grant Street to purchase a nice selection of seedlings, including heirloom tomatoes, peppers, and herbs, select veggies, and flower varieties. While MAP does usually provide seedlings from their own seeds, this year, they are solely carrying seedlings from the following reputable seed companies:

Fruition Seeds
Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company
Johnny’s Selected Seeds
High Mowing Organic Seeds

After the MAP Farmhouse is up and operational, things will get back normal at the urban farm site, upon which time they will probably have some of their own seedling selections available. But until then, there’s still plenty find. If you didn’t bother growing your own seedlings (many people don’t), then be sure to stop by MAP on Grant during one of the designated Spring Seedling Sale events.

MAP’s Spring Seedling Sale

Thursdays (4pm-6pm) and Saturdays (starting at 10am) through end of May or until seedlings run out

Massachusetts Avenue Project | 271 Grant Street | Buffalo NY

Park behind the building for easy loading

See Facebook for details

For every $20 you purchase at the Seedling Sale, you get $5 to spend on PRODUCE at any Mobile Market location

SNAP friendly sale

