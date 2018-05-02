Main and Northampton | Glassed at Last

Holistic Health and Healing is honored partner with Santoshato offer an Empathic Empowerment Training with Rian Dean. this is a one of a kind opportunity to add the fastest growing healing modality in the world to your healer tool box.

The Class takes place on May 6th from 10:00am-4:30pm

The address of Santosha is

22 LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY, 14221

EMPATHIC EMPOWERMENT TRAINING®

Join Rian Dean for a day of empowerment that will change your life. Empathic Empowerment Training® moves the Healer from the old paradigm of separation, where healers were described as and taught to be limited by the famous psychologist Carl Jung’s ‘Wounded Healer’ archetype, to the new paradigm of Healing in Oneness. Those most able to sense the emotions and energetic feeling of another are referred to as Empaths. Many Empaths are unaware of their gift, it’s purpose or how to live with such sensitivity. This leaves the Empath vulnerable to the energy of others and often confused by or overwhelmed by that energy.

Healer Heal thyself

Empathic Empowerment facilitates the healing of the Healer and allows the individual to fully embody their entire range of empathic ability without the limitation of fear, confusion and pain they have previously hidden from. The time of the “Wounded Healer” has passed.

In this amazing 1 day empowerment, Rian will give you tools and techniques than will enable you to deal with the energies surrounding you. Empathic Empowerment Training teaches the Empath to know their own energy, their own emotions so well there is little chance they will ever be overwhelmed by the energy of another.

After this workshop participants will be able to:

More fully experience their gift of empathy without the discomfort, disorientation and pain many empaths hide from.

Use tools and techniques to identify their own energy and remain open to but separate from the energy of others.

Master methods of processing the energy from others without allowing that energy to affect their own well-being.

Release hidden anchors based on guilt and regret from previous experience by using the Ascended Master St. Germaine’s Violet Flame of Transmutation.

Space for this this workshop is limited to just 8 participants so make your investment in your healing today and sign up now by clicking here.

About the Presenter:

Rian Dean is a Master Rune Reader, certified I.E.T.® practitioner, and a certified Access Consciousness Bars® practitioner. For almost 20 years he has walked his path as a reader and a healer, but a new clarity formed after a death experience. Following that experience Rian has walked his path without fear and in a new clarity and confidence. With a background in engineering Rian delivers the material he has received with language that is direct, concise and understandable for anyone regardless of how new they are to the world of metaphysics.