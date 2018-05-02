Main and Northampton | Glassed at Last

My, how times have changed. Not too long ago, 1245 Main Street and the rest of the facades leading up to the Artspace/BCAT space (on that same building) were covered up. Then, one by one, each of the commercial bays were glassed, until the entire project was complete. The last bit of glass was recently installed, leaving an entirely glassed Main and Northampton corner. Take a look back, to when it all began.
The biggest reveal was when the corner spot was unveiled (lead image), which is now home to Buffalo All Star Extreme (BASE) – a program that trains athletes in the art of cheer, tumble and dance (see here). Then a couple of urban fashion outlets set up shop at 1235 Main Street (see here).
These latest advancements have added to the development momentum at 31 Barker Street, and the redo of Delta Sonic, which recently installed a new craft beer section (located directly across the street – check it out).
Ultimately, all of these neighborhood improvements will be tied together via Main Street’s new “Smart Corridor” infrastructure initiative.
Gone are the days when a tragic post office sat all alone, awaiting the day that this section of Main Street would get some love and attention.
Oh, and a wonderful mural by Alice Mizrachi doesn’t hurt either.