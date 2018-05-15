Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lunenfeld Beautification Grants Announced

Author: Jim Charlier

Each year, the Marvin Lunenfeld Beautification Grants Committee of Garden Walk Buffalo identifies and funds projects by community organizations and associations, within the neighborhoods of Garden Walk Buffalo, that create a more vibrant and beautiful community.

Past Sixteenth Street Lunenfeld Grant-funded projects included streetside planters, hanging baskets, light pole banners, and annual and perennial plantings. (Photo by Cindy Loomis)

The grants are named for the Garden Walk Buffalo founder, Marvin Lunenfield who was committed to using gardening and garden walks to help Buffalo becoming a thriving city and to share the good growing inside it. These grants recognize his lasting contribution to Buffalo’s resurgence.

Since the program’s launch in 2005, it has funded more than 100 projects, including hanging baskets, streetside planters, historic garden restoration, annuals and perennials for neighborhood beautification, repairing storm damage, and contributing to community gardens.

“This may seem like it’s just a few extra flowers, but research shows that the presence of community-driven gardening projects leads to healthier neighborhoods and more connected communities,” says Jeffrey Tooke, Board President, Gardens Buffalo Niagara. Garden Walk Buffalo is the signature event of Gardens Buffalo Niagara.

“This year we are proud to support the beautification efforts of eight groups.” notes Onda Simmons, the chair of the granting committee.

This year, grants totaling $5,000 were awarded based on the overall project cost, and each organization provided matching funds monetarily, in materials, or in volunteer labor.

At a reception held on Wednesday, May 9, at the Westside Community Center, the following received 2018 Lunenfeld Grants:

  • Block Association of 16th Street
  • Buffalo Architecture Foundation
  • The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park
  • Chippewa Alliance
  • Elmwood Village Association
  • Five Loaves Farm
  • Friends of Sisti Park
  • Middle Highland Block Club

The non profit organization Gardens Buffalo Niagara s (GBN’s) mission is to create more vibrant and beautiful communities by sharing our gardens. Events hosted by GBN include Garden Walk Buffalo,  Tours of Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July  The Buffalo-style Garden Art Salegarden-themed bus tours  and promoting all 19 of the region’s garden walks and tours.

Lead image: The Buffalo Naval Park is a past and current recipient of Garden Walk Buffalo’s Lunenfeld Grants. (Photo courtesy of the The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

