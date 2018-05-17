Outbound: LOTUS, MOTET, AQUEOUS and More To Highlight 2018 Night Lights Music Festival, 8/23-8/25

This is the first seminar to take to become a Certified Practitioner.

The Basic DNA introduces the ThetaHealing techniques and focuses on activating the 12 strands of DNA within each participant.

The heart of this seminar is the practice of techniques that allow you to change life patterns held in place by core, genetic, historic and soul beliefs, either self inflicted or externally imposed. ThetaHealing we believe you inherit beliefs and emotions from your ancestors. This level we call the genetic level

The students experience an opening to the Unconditional Love of the Creator. The student will learn to identify his/her own beliefs as well as to practice pulling them for others in the seminar. This practice can quickly reveal systems of belief, showing the body how to replace limiting beliefs or feelings with positive ones.

Recent articles have proven genetic beliefs can be passed down.

Other topics and exercises include:

Learn why we create things in our life and what we learn from it

Learn discernment when working with guides and guardian angels

Introduction to manifestating in your life

Future readings,

balancing your moods

soul mates, waywards and implants

Seven Planes of Existence

The Power of Connecting to the Creator of All the Is

The ThetaHealing Basic DNA seminar is the first seminar to certify you as a ThetaHealing Practitioner. The Basic DNA and Advanced DNA are the two main seminars that will give you the main tools to start as a ThetaHealer.

Seminar Includes: ThetaHealing® Book and ThetaHealing® Manual

Prerequisites: None

Dates:

May 17 5:00 pm-10:00 pm

May 18 5:00 pm-10:00 pm

May 19 10:00 am-4:00 pm

Fee:$525 ( Scholarship is available)

Check out the testimonials on the official website:

https://www.thetahealing.com/about-thetahealing/thetahealing-testimonials.html

Contact info:

Ann

Phone:716-4005563

Email: ayoung4321@gmail.com

Angie

Phone: 716-930-5011

Website: www.angiespiritualdiscoveries.com

Email: info@santoshaholisticcenter.com

Ann Young is a gifted intuitive reader and certified theta healing master, Reiki master, angel therapy practitioner, astrologist and Akashic record reading practitioner.

She has travelled to Greece, Dubai, and Switzerland for her healing career training and is teaching internationally.

Ann has helped hundreds of people successfully transform their lives to align with their life purposes.

Ann got her certificate of Science in theta healing in Sep. 2017.

13 theta healing courses are now being offered in Buffalo area by Ann.