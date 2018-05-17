Outbound: LOTUS, MOTET, AQUEOUS and More To Highlight 2018 Night Lights Music Festival, 8/23-8/25

Ten Thirty Nine Productions (1039) is proud to announce the 2018 Night Lights Music Festival full artist lineup. In its eighth year at the enchanted Heron grounds in Sherman, NY (home of the Great Blue Heron Music Festival), Night Lights Music Festival will take place August 23-25 and will once again transform the Heron into a magical three-day SOUND & LIGHT spectacular. Anchored by nationally touring electronic rock innovators Lotus and funk outfit the Motet, Night Lights will also feature two (2) sets from WNY’s groove rockers Aqueous. This year’s line-up will also features electronic super group Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller (Lotus), Eli Winderman (Dopapod), Charlie Patierno , jazz/funk fusion producer Anomalie, as well as reggae driven bands Tropidelic and Bumpin Uglies.
Spread over three nights and three stages, this year’s diverse lineup features a variety of artists spanning over genres including heavy groove trio lespecial, Appalachian soul pioneers Upstate Rubdown, masked mayhem rocker Boss Tweed and the Carpetbaggers as well as an acoustic set from Pappy (Cabinet, Gatos Blancos). The weekend will be highlighted by several tribute sets including Wild Adriatic Led Zeppelin tribute, Buffalo based quartet Space Junk will pay tribute to the Disco Biscuits and a Western New York all-star cast, known as Psychedelic Jukebox, will pay homage to the long lineage of psychedelic rockers.
In addition to the music, activities will include yoga, swimming at the beach, biking/ hiking, mushroom walks, and light installations. Food, craft beer, craft artisans and a variety of vendors will be available on site.
Tickets are $125 in advance. Camping and Thursday Pre-Party included in all weekend passes. Friday & Saturday single day passes are also available. Parking is not included with single day passes. Gates open at 12pm on Thursday (8/23).
For more information or questions on Night Lights Music Festival, visit www.nightlightsfest.com.
Complete Line-up Roster:
Lotus, The Motet, Aqueous X 2, Octave Cat (ft. Jesse Miller (Lotus), Eli Winderman (Dopapod), Charlie Patierno) , Anomalie, Tropidelic, Bumpin Uglies, lespecial, Pappy (of Cabinet), Wild Adriatic (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Upstate Rubdown, Boss Tweed and the Carpetbaggers, Gatos Blancos, Funktional Flow, Danielle Ponder & the Tomorrow People, Dynohunter x 2, Root Shock, Space Junk x 2 (Disco Biscuits Tribute), Holy Hand Grenade, Lazlo Hollyfeld, Intrepid Travelers, Folkfaces, Cold Lazarus, Psychedelic Jukebox, Cypher, Kaleidoscope Sky, The Good Neighbors, Able Footing, Neon Veins
Night Lights Music Festival, 8/23-8/25, Heron Festival Grounds, Sherman, NY