LegWorks Leads the Way at Bright Buffalo Niagara Entrepreneur Expo

Earlier today, University at Buffalo held its Bright Buffalo Niagara Entrepreneur Expo at Hotel Henry. At the event, six local start-ups competed for cash prizes, as well as plenty of notoriety. It turns out that the team that walked away with top tier $10,000 was LegWorks – a company that develops high quality, affordable prosthetics. The founders have been selling the products for more than a year, and have found that there is a great need for the prosthetics, which are typically expensive due to relatively few producers who dictate the prices of the products in the market. That means that people have been paying exorbitant prices for quality of life devices that should be available to everyone, not just those who can readily afford them.
Six companies pitched to a live audience and hosted tradeshow tables to showcase their plans and abilities.
“We’re humbled by this recognition. It reflects the strength of our team and the support of our partners and customers,” said Emily Lutyens, CEO at LegWorks. “I want to thank everyone at Bright Buffalo Niagara and UB for recognizing the impact LegWorks will have on Buffalo.”
The start-up team to come in second place ($5000 award) was Bitcrusher – a company that recently took first place in the University at Buffalo’s Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition. Bitcrusher allows guitar players to control digital sound effects directly on the instrument, instead of using a series of external devices such as sound effects foot pedals. The digital system can either be built into the guitar during production, or retrofitted at a later date. Bitcrusher users will also be able to download sound effects as they are released.
Lead image: Members of LegWorks stand with Pocket Sun, who gave the keynote address. Sun founded SoGal Ventures, one of the world’s largest communities of diverse entrepreneurs and investors with more than 10 chapters worldwide. Sun has been a featured speaker at the most prestigious conferences around the world, including Microsoft CEO Summit, Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit and TEDx.