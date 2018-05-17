Thursday, May 24, avid cyclists in WNY will have a chance to experience the Larkinville Challenge/Frank Mesi Memorial Junior Race 1, sponsored by The Buffalo Bicycling Club (The BBC), Tom’s Pro Bike, Campus Wheelworks, Boyd Cycling, Chain Ring Rhythm, Legaci Bikes, Key Bank, Independent Health, and Larkin Square. This is going to be a great kickoff of the local criterium/challenge schedule. It’s also just one of The BBC’s “Race Clean” events – be sure to check the club’s website for additional dates.

Larkinville Challenge/Frank Mesi Memorial Junior Race 1

Women’s 1-3 Race – 30 Minutes – 6:10 pm

Women’s 4 Race – 30 Minutes – 6:10 pm

Junior 12-16 – 30 Minutes – 6:10 pm

4/5 – 45 Minutes – 6:45 pm

1/2/3 – 75 Minutes – 7:30 pm

Scoring Provided by Livingston Cycling Club

Following is everything that you need to know to take part in the race:

Pre-Registration only on-line at bikereg.com/larkinville-challenge-race-1

Fee $35 | Junior’s $10

USA Cycling Sanctioned Race with appropriate distance for upgrade points. Junior gear restriction enforced.

Additional prime money/merchandise also awarded. Prizes/places based on the following minimum field sizes: Cat 1/2/3 minimum field of 60, Cat. 4/5 minimum field of 50. Promoter reserves the right to combine categories due to insufficient entries or shorten race due to time constraints.

USA Cycling rules apply. Bicycles subject to safety inspection. Junior gear restriction in effect. Free lap rule in effect until final 5 laps; make way to wheel pit for restart. Registration opens at 5:00 pm and closes ½ hr. prior to start of each race. Race held rain or shine. No refunds; entry will be considered a donation.

Series Description: This is a 5 race series with points awarded each race to combine for an overall series winner. Points format will be 12 places 25, 18, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Ties will be broken by the final placing in the last race.

Course: 0.8 mile flat fast 4 corner course. Wide roads with left hand turns. Finish is on Seneca St.

Parking: Parking will be in the Larkin lots on Exchange Street. to access them please come in from South Park Ave. and Van Rensselear Street. This will keep you off course and make it easy for everyone.

