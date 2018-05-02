Kick Off: 20th Season of Elmwood Village Farmer’s Market

This is certainly an exciting year for the Elmwood Village. 2018 marks the 20th season of the Village’s iconic Farmer’s Market, which takes place on Bidwell Parkway each year. The Farmer’s Market has helped to establish The Village as one of the premier commercial destinations in WNY. The market and the serene urban surroundings are exactly the type of setting that Frederick Law Olmsted envisioned when he designed the park system, which is interconnected by parkways such as Bidwell.
Every Saturday morning, hundreds of people flock to this sensational market, which is filled with an array of vendors selling their goods. Per usual, 40 vendors will set up each week, selling fruits, vegetables, baked goods, organics, fresh meat, cut flowers, wine, craft beer, eggs, dairy, honey, maple syrup, cheese, etc.
New vendors for this year’s market are Sitka Salmon, Five Points Bakery, Spar’s European Sausage & Meats, and Long Cliff Vineyard & Winery.
There will also be live music entertainment (weather permitting, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm – see schedule), as well as a plethora of revolving events and activities, including free weekly yoga classes from HEAL Bflo (from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays starting June 2, directly beyond the market). Yogis are asked to bring their own mats and water.
The following programs will also be offered:
- Four community groups will host informational tables at the market each week
- The popular KidBiz program will bring its young entrepreneurs to the market on June 16, July 7 and Aug. 4
- Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system will be in place once again
- Participating in the “Double Up Food Bucks” (starting June 30) and “Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables!” (June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6) – see elmwoodmarket.org for details
- Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo will host Wellness Lane events on July 21 and Aug. 18
The Elmwood Village Farmer’s Market will officially launch on Saturday, May 12. The market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday mornings, rain or shine, through November.
For more information on the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, please visit www.elmwoodmarket.org or follow the market on Facebook for frequent updates. For information on the Elmwood Village Association, please visit www.elmwoodvillage.org.