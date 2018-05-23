Judith Enck on the Environment

Judith Enck is a big deal in environmental circles. She was a top official in the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration and previously served as New York’s deputy secretary for the environment. And since her departure, she’s become outspoken about what she’s seeing at both the federal and state levels.
Investigative Post Editor Jim Heaney will interview Enck on Wednesday, June 6, at 7 p.m., at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave. One key talking point: The Trump administration’s assault on the environment and what citizens can do about it. Other topics will include climate change and plastic pollution.
Enck’s interview and the museum tour is free to Investigative Post members; that is, anyone who has donated at least $50 in the past year. The cost to non-members is $10. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. The Facebook event page is here.
Attendance includes free admission to the inaugural site’s museum between 6 and 7 p.m., complete with docents to help you make the most of your visit. The museum tells the story of Roosevelt’s inauguration in Buffalo and his legacy as president and a conservationist.
Lead image courtesy Judith Enck’s Twitter Page