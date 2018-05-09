Job Opportunities Knock @ The Northland Beltline

A transformative development project is underway on the East Side of Buffalo. The Northland Beltline redevelopment project will change the way that we look at hands on job training, by offering education and skills development in an advanced manufacturing and clean energy production facility in the City of Buffalo.
According to Mayor Brown, this project is ramping up quick, which means that it’s time for The City to conduct a Public Outreach Meeting. The set of two meetings, held on Monday, May 21, will allow people to learn more about the training and job opportunities for advanced manufacturing and energy, available at the workforce training center, which is scheduled to open in August of 2o18. The job opportunities session will be held from 4pm to 6pm. A second session, from 6pm to 8pm, will be hosted by the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC). This session will inform people about all of the vast projects and opportunities within the Northland Beltline neighborhood. Interested parties are invited to learn about the impact that the project will have on the East Side of the city.
For further information on both of these sessions, to be held at the Grider Community Center (877 East Delavan Avenue) refer to the following flyer: