Jimyn the Singing Mime Sings Cucaracha Señorita

Buffalo is full of a lot of characters. One of the most colorful of those characters is Jimyn the Singing Mime. Jimyn has been featured on Buffalo Rising multiple times over the years, as he tends to spring up at myriad festivals, much to the amusement and bewilderment of the crowd. The guy is dedicated to his craft, and rarely breaks character, which is somewhat endearing as long as you don’t run into him in a dark alleyway.
In 2018, Jimyn entered one of his songs into the Tiny Desk competition, and although he did not win, he sent along a video of his performance to BRO in anticipation of Cinco de Mayo. “I didn’t win the contest but probably would have if it was conducted in Spanish!” said Jimyn, who is happy to share his uplifting version of the song Cucaracha Señorita aka “Kookaratcha Seniorita” that originally aired on the The Greg Sterlace Show.
You can follow the adventures of Jimyn on Facebook.