It’s festival season in Buffalo! Kick-off the summer with Bottles and Bites Under the Sun on June 1st

Bottles & Bites Under The Sun: Wine, Food and Craft Beer Festival will be back for a second year at The Terrace at Delaware Park on Friday, June 1 from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm. Don’t miss this evening of gourmet food, craft beer, regional wines, and locally distilled spirits happening at one of the most picturesque spots in the city of Buffalo. $30 includes all your tastings for the evening, plus a commemorative glass and live music by Jessika Schreiber. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy as they celebrate their 150th anniversary.
Restaurants:
– The Terrace at Delaware Park
– SEAR
– Oliver’s Restaurant
– Liberty Hound
– Allen Burger Venture
– Brennan’s Bowery Bar
– Colter Bay Buffalo
– Coles
– Thin Man Brewery
Beer:
– Thin Man Brewery
– Ellicottville Brewing Company
– Four Mile Brewing
– Ommegang
– Southern Tier Brewing Company
Wine and Spirits:
– Lakeward Spirits
– Victorianbourg Wine Estate
– Midnight Run Wine Cellars
– Lockhouse Distillery & Bar
– Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards
– Buffalo Distilling Co.
– The Winery at Marjim Manor
– Chateau Niagara Winery
– Misunderstood Whiskey Co.
– Black Button Distilling
– 1911 Spirits
– Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing
– Mazza Wines
– Honeoye Falls Distillery
General Admission Tickets: $30 in advance ($40 at the door) Purchase Online (print on demand) or at our studios Monday through Friday 11am-5pm at 50 James E. Casey Drive, Buffalo
Get General Admission Tickets Here:
VIP Ticket Package: (limited to 100 people)
$50 in advance ($60 at the door) includes:
-Early access to sampling (5 to 6pm)
–Albright-Knox Art Gallery “Member for a Day” Pass
– Custom VIP craft cocktail by Lockhouse Distillery & Bar
-“Meet and Eat” with renowned Chef Mike A. of SEABAR and Cantina Locofeaturing a special dish created for Bottles & Bites VIPs
-Sampling of exclusive reserve craft beers
Get VIP Tickets here.