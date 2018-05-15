Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

It’s festival season in Buffalo! Kick-off the summer with Bottles and Bites Under the Sun on June 1st

0 Comments

Bottles & Bites Under The Sun: Wine, Food and Craft Beer Festival will be back for a second year at The Terrace at Delaware Park on Friday, June 1  from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm. Don’t miss this evening of gourmet food, craft beer, regional wines, and locally distilled spirits happening at one of the most picturesque spots in the city of Buffalo. $30 includes all your tastings for the evening, plus a commemorative glass and live music by Jessika Schreiber. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy as they celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Restaurants:

– The Terrace at Delaware Park
– SEAR
– Oliver’s Restaurant
– Liberty Hound
– Allen Burger Venture
– Brennan’s Bowery Bar
– Colter Bay Buffalo
– Coles
 Thin Man Brewery

Beer:
 Thin Man Brewery 
 Ellicottville Brewing Company
 Four Mile Brewing 
 Ommegang 
 Southern Tier Brewing Company

Wine and Spirits:
 Lakeward Spirits
 Victorianbourg Wine Estate
 Midnight Run Wine Cellars
 Lockhouse Distillery & Bar
 Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards
 Buffalo Distilling Co.
 The Winery at Marjim Manor
 Chateau Niagara Winery
 Misunderstood Whiskey Co. 
 Black Button Distilling
 1911 Spirits
 Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing
 Mazza Wines 
 Honeoye Falls Distillery

General Admission Tickets: $30 in advance ($40 at the door) Purchase Online (print on demand) or at our studios Monday through Friday 11am-5pm at 50 James E. Casey Drive, Buffalo
Get General Admission Tickets Here: 
https://www.sweetdealscumulus.com/deal/buffalo/bottles-bites-wine-festival-060118

VIP Ticket Package: (limited to 100 people)
$50 in advance ($60 at the door) includes:
-Early access to sampling (5 to 6pm)
Albright-Knox Art Gallery “Member for a Day” Pass
– Custom VIP craft cocktail by Lockhouse Distillery & Bar
-“Meet and Eat” with renowned Chef Mike A. of SEABAR and Cantina Locofeaturing a special dish created for Bottles & Bites VIPs
-Sampling of exclusive reserve craft beers
Get VIP Tickets here.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments