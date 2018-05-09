Infilling: Townhouses Planned at Jersey and 14th Street

Severyn Development is proposing six townhouses on a vacant lot at the northeast corner of Jersey and 14th Streets, just steps from Kleinhans Music Hall.
The units will be approximately 2,075 square feet with a one-car garage, half bath and ‘lounge’ on the ground floor, an open living room/kitchen layout with a half bath on the second floor, and two bedrooms and full bath on the third level. Each unit will have rear patios. Abstract Architecture is designing the project.
The project requires two variances from the City: one for the garage not recessed a minimum of 20 feet from the front façade and ground floor transparency less than the required 20 percent. The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project at its meeting next Wednesday, May 16.