Iconic sportscaster Chris Berman to speak at luncheon promoting a future BFLO Hall of Fame Experience

To sports fans in Buffalo and across the nation, there is no one like ESPN’s Chris Berman. His fun play calling, pop culture references and silly catch phrases has made him “must-see TV” for over three decades. Berman is basically a living legend. Along the way, the award-winning broadcaster became a Buffalo backer, appreciating the city’s hard work and loyalty and often hilariously predicting the Bills to win the Super Bowl. He always gives Buffalo sports fans respect and a glimmer of hope.

In a rare Buffalo-area speaking engagement, Chris Berman will be the featured speaker at the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience 2018 fundraiser luncheon on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at the Adam’s Mark Buffalo. The event will raise funds and awareness of the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience, which will be the future home, and single location, of the three Halls of Fame dedicated to Buffalo’s Sports, Music and Broadcasting.

Tickets for the event are $75.00 and can be purchased at www.bfloexperience.org/buy-tickets. Also available are exclusive meet and greet sponsorship packages.

A beloved sportscaster, Berman has been an anchor for Sports Center on ESPN since 1979 and hosted the network’s Sunday NFL Countdown program from 1985 to 2016. He also anchored Monday Night Countdown, and U.S. Open Golf. A six-time Honoree of the National Sports Media Association’s “National Sportscaster of the Year” Award Berman was instrumental in establishing ESPN’s lasting popularity during some of the network’s best years. In 2009 he presented Ralph C. Wilson Jr. into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And let’s not forget those catchphrases “”Rumblin’ bumblin’ stumblin’.” “HE COULD. GO ALL THE WAY!” And of course, our favorite, “No One Circles the Wagons like the Buffalo Bills.”

The BFLO Hall of Fame Experience is a 501(c)(3) with a Board of Directors that is comprised of representatives from three Buffalo Halls of Fame: Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and Buffalo Broadcasters Association. They have been collaborating to bring one Hall of Fame to Buffalo that would feature these three genres. It will feature the history from each organization, enhanced with iconic memorabilia and interactive participation. Children and adults alike will be able to call the game from a broadcast booth, jam on stage, try on pads from a Bills locker room and much more – a true Buffalo experience!