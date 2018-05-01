Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream to Host Inaugural Ice Cream Eating Contest

Now that Hertel has become of the epicenter of ice cream shops in Buffalo, it was only a matter of time before someone got around to the idea of hosting an ice cream eating contest. Unlike other food consumption contests, eating mass amounts of ice cream does sound especially challenging. After all, just think of the brain freeze that goes along with the task. Then again, some people can handle the freeze better than others, which is why Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream is setting out to see who has game, and who doesn’t.
The owners of Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream are already known for their annual Poutine Eating Contest, which is held at their original location – Allen Street Poutine. Now, the North Buffalo restaurant is planning on serving up its inaugural ice cream eating contest on Saturday, May 12 (11:30 am), located at 1488 Hertel Avenue.
“Our ice cream products are very popular with customers and we wanted to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of warmer weather,” said co-owner Jake Fraser. “What better way, than with a friendly little all-ages ice cream competition.”
The first 24 people to sign up for the contest, in person at the Hertel location, will be entered into the competition. There is a $15 non-refundable registration fee. Anyone can apply, but only 24 people will compete (all on the same level). Contestants will have five minutes to eat as much ice cream as they can. The person who eats the most, wins a cash prize. There will also be prizes for second and third place runner ups.
The public is encouraged to attend the event, to cheer on their favorites.
For more information about Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream visit eatpoutine.com.