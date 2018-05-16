Groundbreaking for the New Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management

A groundbreaking date has been set for Buffalo’s new school of hospitality, which will be located at the historic C.W. Miller Livery Stable at 75 West Huron Street in downtown Buffalo. The new hospitality center will be strategically located in Downtown Buffalo, and will service those looking to enter into the fields of hospitality, sports management, and hotel management industry in Buffalo. The new development will piggyback on the overall success of the existing Emerson School of Hospitality at 70 West Chippewa Street, by opening additional doors to people looking for hands-on educational opportunities in the hospitality sector.

Emerson annex will expand culinary offerings at the new school low-calorie options, prepackaged meals, and a line of original Buffalo Schools items including dressings.

The new New Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management comes at a time when the hotel and restaurant scene in Buffalo is booming. Talk to any restaurateur, and the need for qualified help is enormous, and growing.

The C.W. Livery Stable was chosen as the optimal site to host this hospitality training ground – the building, designed by Buffalo architects Lansing and Beierl, was constructed between 1892-1894, and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The structure itself is six storeys tall, and is over 100,000sf, which will provide room for state-of-the-art commercial kitchens supporting an innovative restaurant operated by Buffalo Public School students, as well as modern classrooms, science labs, a library, and a gymnasium.

It would be great if there was a bartending school someone in there, due to the growing need for qualified bartenders, but there was no mention of that resource as part of the program. Hopefully, they can incorporate that down the road, if it is not already planned.

Senior students will be offered on-track options within the hospitality field and will be able take additional courses regarding how to run a sports event from beginning to end and hotel management.

The New Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management is the eighth new high school program introduced by the Buffalo Public Schools since 2016. These programs were the result of the New Education Bargain with Students and Parents, which led to the redesign and launch of New Innovative High Schools that focus on career development in line with emerging industries in Western New York.

The groundbreaking for the New Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management is set for Friday, May 18th, at 10:00am.