Groundbreaking﻿: Seneca-Babcock Community Recreation Center

On Tuesday, May 15, starting at 10am, a groundbreaking will be held for the new Seneca-Babcock Community Recreation Center, located at 82 Harrison Street (near Bailey Avenue). The site is the former home to Public School 26, which was demolished in 2016 (see here). Previous to the demolition, there was much back and forth between the Seneca-Babcock Community Association and the City of Buffalo, about timing of the demolition, and if the action would ever take place.
“We are incredibly excited to officially break ground and be one step closer to opening the doors of this state of the art facility,” said Executive Director, Brian Pilarski. “Once completed, our team looks forward to seeing residents of all ages and interests take advantage of the quality recreation programming that it will provide.”
For a hot minute, it looked as if the association was going to renovate the former high school, but ultimately that decision was reversed, and now, with ground cleared, the building of the new Recreation Center will commence. The new facility will have classrooms, a gymnasium, locker rooms, a computer lab, and will also serve as a special event venue. Construction should be completed within a year’s time.
