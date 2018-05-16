Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Grassroots Gardens WNY Welcomes New Executive Director

Jeanette Koncikowski brings passion and experience to continue the organization’s growth

0 Comments

It would be hard to evaluate just how much of an impact Grassroots Gardens WNY has had on Buffalo. The organization has done impressive work in helping to turn over 100 vacant West Side lots into fruitful parcels of land that contribute to the sustainability of neighborhoods. The efforts of the organization are indeed staggering – it’s hard to walk down a city street on the city’s West Side that has not been positively impacted by the group.

Now, the board of directors of Grassroots Gardens WNY has hired a new executive director, Jeanette Koncikowski, who is ready to take charge of the directives, in order to continue on with the mission at hand – to green Buffalo’s derelict lots, while offering places for the community to plant, gather, farm, relax, and appreciate.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Jeanette.” said Grassroots Gardens WNY Board Chair, Bryana DiFonzo. “Through the executive search process, it became clear that Jeanette’s passion for community organizing, her communication style, and her professional leadership were the perfect fit for Grassroots Gardens. We’re confident that she will help us continue to stay true to our mission and to guide the organization to an even brighter future.”

According to Grassroots Gardens, Jeanette is an avid gardener who especially knows her way around heirloom vegetables and flowers. Jeanette is also a practiced hand in the world of non-profits and understands the importance of community development. She has 20 years of working with community driven organizations, including Crisis Services of Buffalo and Erie County, and Center for Development of Human Services (CDHS) at SUNY Buffalo State. She has made extensive connections in Buffalo, and intends on strengthening Grassroots Gardens with her networking, advocacy, and organizing skills.

Jeanette will begin her role as Executive Director on May 15th, 2018.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments