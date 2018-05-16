Grassroots Gardens WNY Welcomes New Executive Director

It would be hard to evaluate just how much of an impact Grassroots Gardens WNY has had on Buffalo. The organization has done impressive work in helping to turn over 100 vacant West Side lots into fruitful parcels of land that contribute to the sustainability of neighborhoods. The efforts of the organization are indeed staggering – it’s hard to walk down a city street on the city’s West Side that has not been positively impacted by the group.
Now, the board of directors of Grassroots Gardens WNY has hired a new executive director, Jeanette Koncikowski, who is ready to take charge of the directives, in order to continue on with the mission at hand – to green Buffalo’s derelict lots, while offering places for the community to plant, gather, farm, relax, and appreciate.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Jeanette.” said Grassroots Gardens WNY Board Chair, Bryana DiFonzo. “Through the executive search process, it became clear that Jeanette’s passion for community organizing, her communication style, and her professional leadership were the perfect fit for Grassroots Gardens. We’re confident that she will help us continue to stay true to our mission and to guide the organization to an even brighter future.”
According to Grassroots Gardens, Jeanette is an avid gardener who especially knows her way around heirloom vegetables and flowers. Jeanette is also a practiced hand in the world of non-profits and understands the importance of community development. She has 20 years of working with community driven organizations, including Crisis Services of Buffalo and Erie County, and Center for Development of Human Services (CDHS) at SUNY Buffalo State. She has made extensive connections in Buffalo, and intends on strengthening Grassroots Gardens with her networking, advocacy, and organizing skills.
Jeanette will begin her role as Executive Director on May 15th, 2018.