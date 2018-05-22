Get Involved: Buffalo Pride Week

We all know how important Buffalo Pride Week is to the WNY community. Pride Week is a celebration unlike anything else. The week-long event series brings people together in a way that should make us all proud. Starting Tuesday, May 29, the Pride Week kicks off with a flag raising ceremony, which marks the beginning of 6 days of fun and festivities, including the Dyke+ March, the Pride Parade, and the culminating Pride Festival (see schedule).

In order to pull everything off, the Pride Center of WNY counts on volunteers who help to make each and every event the best that it can be. Volunteers pitch in to help with at least one of the events, whether it’s the Out for Business affair, or the annual Gay5K Run. If you have some time to dedicate to ensuring that this is the best Pride Festival ever, then consider signing up as a volunteer for the 2018 event. Details are below:

Buffalo Pride Week is right around the corner (May 29-June 3), and the Pride Center of WNY is looking for some community help! Pride Week takes the hard work and dedication of hundreds of volunteers. There are tons of ways to connect and get involved like working traffic control at the Pride Parade or Dyke+ March, helping with set-up and clean-up at the Pride Festival, and so much more. Volunteering is a great way to give back to the community, make lasting friendships, and enjoy wonderful events. Help us make this the best Buffalo Pride Week yet by being part of our volunteer team. Finding your dream volunteer job is easy! Just follow these simple steps:

Head to the online volunteer sign up page. Choose your event from the rainbow tabs at the top of the screen. Scroll down to see open job descriptions and click SIGN UP for the one(s) you want Do a happy dance and pat yourself on the back for being a volunteer rock star!

Buffalo & Western New York Pride Week benefits the Pride Center of Western New York, Inc. Event proceeds help to support the organization’s year-round programs and services. The mission of the Pride Center is to work with the community to make Western New York a safe, healthy, and satisfying place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to live, work, and establish their families. Visit pridecenterwny.org to learn more.