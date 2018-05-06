Gardens, Gardens… Everywhere!

Buffalo boasts a dynamic gardening community, which is made clear by the number of garden-related events that pop-up throughout the spring and summer. While we are all familiar with monumental undertakings such as Garden Walk Buffalo, which is the largest garden tour in the country, there is also a plethora of other events and activities to look forward to.
Gardens Buffalo Niagara recently released a 2018 calendar of events, which breaks down all of the various regional gardens walks and like-minded events. For example, there’s The Buffalo Garden Party, and East Side Momentum Tour, both of which revolve around gardens. During the months of June, July, and August, there’s a wide range of garden events to look forward to. Thankfully, we now have a handy-dandy brochure to reference any time we need our garden fix.
Also, be sure to check out GardensBuffaloNiagara.com for details on all of the garden events in WNY.