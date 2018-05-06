Gardens, Gardens… Everywhere!

For ONE NIGHT ONLY…

Neglia Ballet invites YOU to our Spring Gala, for a star-studded evening of dance!

Our Directors have created a truly astounding evening where audience members can sit back, relax and enjoy world-class contemporary and classical performances by local and internationally acclaimed artists!

Neglia Ballet believes in making ballet accessible for everyone and that includes our audiences! New to dance? Think of the Spring Gala as an easy entry to the realm of world-class dance. It’s like a flight of fine wines or tastes of cheeses from around the world. As an audience member you get to experience a sampling of the worlds best dancing delivered in a warm and personal setting. From classical ballet to contemporary to experimental, you will be transfixed by each performance – through music, costumes, lighting, and movement and just when you think it can’t get better…we’ll ask our audience to join us for champagne and dessert and the exclusive chance to MEET the dancers!

Not only is it enjoyable, ticket sales raise funds to help Neglia Ballet continue the work they’ve done in Buffalo for over 20 years. Neglia Ballet is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and rely on gala ticket sales to fund programming, performances and community outreach. Your ticket purchase enables Neglia Ballet to make ballet accessible to everyone, in all sectors of our communities.

Performance Highlights

Dana Benton & Yosvani Ramos, Colorado Ballet

Jennifer Grace and Joshua Stayton, Tulsa Ballet

Seyong Kim & Eun-Kyung Chung

Vilia Putrius & Mindaugas Bauzys, formerly of Festival Ballet of Providence

Sergio Neglia & Puppeteer Michele Costa

Youth American Grand Prix winners & Neglia Conservatory Pre-Professional students:

Maggie Weatherdon & Stephanie Waite

*Premieres of new works by world famous choreographer, Viktor Plotnikov!

This year also marks our 1st Annual Spotlight Award honoring Daniel Hart, Executive Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for his 10 years of partnership, support and patronage with Neglia Ballet!

Pre-Sale Tickets Available at www.negliaballet.org/galatix

General Seating: $75 pre-sale (or $80 at the door)

Patron Level Seating: $100 (includes reserved preferred seating and acknowledgement in gala program)

A BIG THANK YOU to our…

Event Co-Chairs, Molly Anderson & Michael Zabel

Honorary Committee Members: Philip DiNicola, Sean Ryan, Aaron Siegel

A SPECIAL THANKS to our Event sponsors:

Hodgson Russ, LLC

Try-It Distributing

Curbell

Current Catering (providing all the tasty desserts!)

And one more THANK YOU to our program and season sponsors: Erie County and M&T Bank