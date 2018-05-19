Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

For Rent: The Quad Space House

0 Comments

Back in 2009, Wallpaper magazine featured an “efficient house” located in Black Rock. At the time, there was nothing like it in the neighborhood… or really the city for that matter. The living project was conducted by four University at Buffalo Students, who were enrolled in the department of Architecture and Planning – Michael-John Bailie, Paul Dudkowski, Ernest Ng, and Dan Stripp. Even by today’s standards, this house is considered futuristic in its ability to perform as a design-forward home, and as an environmental achievement. 

The students purchased the house at the City’s auction, and then set out to create a place where all four could comfortably, and efficiently, live. The compact abode is super cool. And considering its relatively small size, it fairly spacious due to the thoughtful design.

Today The Quad Space House is available to rent. Lisa Menchetti, who has the listing, had this to say about the unusual rental opportunity:

“The Quad Space house in Black Rock is available to rent June 1st for $950. It’s a 3 bedroom, single family house on Howell Street that was purchased at the City’s in rem auction and remodeled with repurposed materials in 2009. The house is an exercise in small, efficient living with 700 sq ft of living space. The kitchen was remodeled in 2016 and includes a microwave, dishwasher and full sized fridge and stove. Washer and dryer are included. Property has a beautifully manicured front yard and private fenced back yard plus driveway. Send an email to lisamenchetti@gmail.com if you’re interested in checking it out.”

The Quad Space House is located at 139 Howell Street in Black Rock.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments