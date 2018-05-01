Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

For Any Buffalo Sports Fan, A Trip to The Buffalo Sports Museum is a MUST

John Boutet is a regular guy, with a special talent for scouting Buffalo sports memorabilia. He’s a full-time elementary phys-ed teacher, and archivist and curator for the Buffalo Bisons. Currently, Boutet is in possession of an immaculate collection of Buffalo Sports memorabilia that is housed in a museum in the basement of his home.

Boutet started collecting Sabres ticket stubs at the Memorial Auditorium as a 7 year old – he was fascinated by the different colors of the tickets. Soon he was on to collecting programs, baseball cards, and anything else Buffalo sports related. His collection now includes every Buffalo Bills game program from their inception in 1960 to now, almost every Sabres program from their inception in 1970 to now, most Buffalo Braves NBA programs, and Bisons programs dating from 1879. That is just his collection of game programs. His collection contains everything from game worn jerseys of long ago Buffalo sports teams, to pieces of the basketball floor from the Aud. It is simply amazing to see.

For me, it’s an addiction to the love of collecting items with historical significance, specifically historical Buffalo sports significance – John Boutet

A love for baseball was the catalyst for Mr. Boutet to create The Buffalo Sports Museum. He had been acquiring baseball memorabilia throughout his life. At one point, he had such a large collection that he began to think about how to display it all.

He initially tried an exhibit at a location downtown, but the logistics proved to be too tough. So, he and a few buddies started working to transform his suburban basement into a full-on museum, which took them about three months. Walking into the museum feels almost like walking into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. Indeed, his collection is so extraordinary that the Baseball Hall of Fame has brought him in to authenticate artifacts, and some of his collection has actually been lent to them for display. He also has a satellite museum set up at Coca-Cola field behind home plate with much of his Buffalo Baseball collection displayed, including a Wall of Fame with plaques of famous contributors and players who have had an impact on baseball in Buffalo throughout the last century and a half.

Boutet has published a book called “Baseball in Buffalo” which can be found here. He is also working on a new addition to the seminal “The 100 Seasons of Buffalo Baseball”, by Joseph M. Overfield which was published in 1985. He is currently working with Mr. Overfield’s grandson to publish an addition to the book which will cover the reincarnation of the Buffalo Bisons, from 1988 to the present and their current stint in the International League at Coca-Cola Field.

Baseball is a huge part of the sporting history of Buffalo, and Boutet’s collection transports fans to a special time and place, helping people to connect with the past by allowing visitors to touch, smell, and see things which simply cannot be matched. He even has original cigarette and tobacco pouches that, in the old days, included baseball cards. Another thing that is absolutely outstanding about his collection is that if visitors are careful, they can pick up and touch the artifacts. I got to hold a Mickey Mantle bat (game used) that is on display. It was thrilling. Below are some pictures of the museum, which I encourage every Buffalo sports fan to try and make an appointment to visit. All images courtesy of John Boutet and The  Buffalo Sports Museum.

This collection is amazing and I encourage anyone who is interested in viewing it to go to Coca-Cola field this summer to view the Bisons Hall of Fame exhibit. Hopefully you will get a chance to meet John Boutet, and introduce yourself. He is a gracious historian who is happy to share his World Class collection of historically significant artifacts with interested persons.

An un-torn ticket from the Sabres opening night in 1970, the only one in existenceAn original copy of 'The Book of Baseball' from 1911 resting on an original seat from Offermann StadiumPart of the basketball floor from the Memorial Auditorium. Check out the signs to the right of the basketball floor with the prices for tickets to sporting events at the Aud.The layout of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame MuseumAn original Eddie Acevedo Buffalo Stallions NPSL soccer jersey and a game worn uniform from the Buffalo All Americans, c.1932An original Iroquois Beer lite-up sign. Iroquois beer is being reborn in collaboration with Community Beer Works this yearA feature on John Boutet from the Buffalo NewsA feature on John Boutet from the Buffalo NewsBuffalo Bills game programs from the 1960'sAn original professional wrestling poster from the late 1970's featuring a number of future WWE Hall of Famers who performed at the Aud. Look to the middle and the right and see Andre The Giant1970's era roller derby itemsGame worn Buffalo Bisons AHL jerseys from 1961 and 1964An original Buffalo Braves cheerleader uniform, 1971-1972An autographed picture of the French Connection and Van Miller from when the Sabres clinched their first playoff appearance after defeating the St. Louis Blues in 1973One of 12 coaches jackets produced for 'The Natural'A New York Knights original jersey from the film 'The Natural' which was shot in Buffalo at War Memorial StadiumAn original John F. Kennedy campaign poster from his visit to Buffalo in 1960Gerry Meehan meets Doug Thurlow, 1973The first issue of Sports Illustrated magazineThe original sheet music to 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame'The original home plate from War Memorial StadiumAhmad Rashad of the Buffalo Bills, 1976

