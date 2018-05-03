Flying Bison Brewing Co. to host inaugural Kentucky Derby Day Jam

There are relatively few places that offer up festivities that coincide with the Kentucky Derby. That’s why Flying Bison Brewing Company is hosting its inaugural Kentucky Derby Day Jam. The jam will feature a screening of the big race, along with local blue grass bands curated by the Sportsmens Americana Foundation.
“We are highlighting some of the most classic American culture this weekend” says Colin Herzog, Brewer at Flying Bison, “It will be a rich, musical and ‘equestrial’ Americana explosion.”
During the event, Flying Bison will be releasing its Barrel-Aged Spot Coffee Stout with Singer Farms Tart Cherries.
Barrel-Aged Spot Coffee Stout with Singer Farms Tart Cherries is almost ready to bottle after patiently aging for almost a year in freshly-emptied whiskey barrels.
Buffalo Distilling Co. (860 Seneca Street) will be joining Flying Bison on that day, to celebrate the derby in style by offering up mint juleps. They will also be co-hosting bands, which means that there will be plenty of live music throughout the day, at both Larkinville locations.
Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles will be serving up food at both locations, for those who are looking for some quality eats.
Bands performing include The Creek Bend Bluegrass Band, The Legendary Longjohns, and The Brothers Blue. The Kentucky Derby screening begins at 6:30PM in the taproom.
Kentucky Derby Day Jam
Headquarters – Flying Bison Brewing Company
840 Seneca Street in Larkinville
Saturday, May 5, 2018
2-9PM
Free to attend
More information can be found on the Facebook event page