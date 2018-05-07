On Friday, May 11 Buffalo by Bicycle will be embarking upon a Flower Power Bike Party where participants will be heading out for a 10 mile ride through the city. The bicycle group (see Facebook page) sets on rides the second Friday of each month. Cyclists meet up at Colonial Circle (Richmond at Bidwell), before heading out on the ride. There might be some pit stops along the way, to sightsee or visit the occasional bike friendly business, and at the end of the ride, cyclists gather together at different locations to celebrate bike season.
For the upcoming trek, riders are asked to deck out their bikes with flowers, thus adding to the ‘Flower Power’ nature of the excursion.
Cyclists can learn more about the upcoming Flower Power Bike Party (7pm to 11pm) by visiting the Facebook event page. Don’t forget that may is National Bike Month (learn more). Get out and ride, and show the City that we need more safe bike routes.
Lead image: 5demayo