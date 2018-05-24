Elevator Alley Kayak’s Inaugural SoS (Start of Season) Kayak Event

The health of the waterfront could be judged by the number of kayakers that are present on the Buffalo River at any given time. 15 years ago, it was a rarity to see a kayaker anywhere along the waterfront. Today, the waters are teaming with kayakers, exploring various aquatic destinations. The Buffalo River has become a hub for a range of paddling enthusiasts, but it is the kayaker who is still most prominent. That’s due to a number of reasons.

First of all, kayaks are relatively inexpensive. There are also plenty of places to rent kayaks. They are easy to transport. The personal crafts are easy to use, durable, safe, and a lot of fun. There are also lots of access points. When it comes to interacting with the water, the kayak is your best bet.

On Sunday, May 27, Elevator Alley Kayak will be hosting its inaugural SoS (Start of Season) kayak event. Everyone is welcome to head down to The Barrel Factory (Elevator Alley Kayak) to partake in this free season opener, which is designed to inform people about the ins and outs of kayaking, including types of kayaks, proper equipment, paddling techniques, safety information, and rescue tactics.

10 AM-12 noon at Elevator Alley Kayak in The Barrel Factory

See various types of kayaks & paddling equipment & get advice on what you need based on your experience level & the places you paddle

Get information from various WNY organizations about paddling, boating safety, and enjoying our waterfront

Following is the schedule for the afternoon:

1-2 PM at Mutual Riverfront Park near The Barrel Factory. See rescue demos.

2-4pm at Mutual Riverfront Park. Participate in kayak clinics.

The SoS (Start of Season) Kayak Event is a great way to learn about handling kayaks, navigating the Buffalo River, and becoming familiar with proper safety measures. It’s a short walk from The Barrel Factory to Mutual Riverfront Park (on the Buffalo River), making the event fun, informative, and convenient.

Participants in the SoS outing can grab lunch at Buffalo’s Best Cucina (inside The Barrel Factory), which is the newest restaurant in the Old First Ward. There’s also a brewery, a distillery, and a kombucheria in the historic facility, along with one of the best patios in the city. What else do you need to spend a day at the waterfront?

Elevator Alley Kayak’s Inaugural SoS (Start of Season) Kayak Event

Sunday, May 27, 2018

10 AM – 4 PM

Elevator Alley Kayak | 65 Vandalia Street | Buffalo, New York 14204

See Facebook event