East Side Bike Club – Saturday Morning Rides

The East Side Bike Club is a group of cyclists who meet every Saturday at 11:30am at MLK Park, in front of the Martin Luther King bust. The group sets out to explore the East Side (ride embarks at noon), and there’s a heck of a lot to explore, because the East Side is a HUGE part of the city.

The ride is for cyclists who want to meet up with others for a group ride, to get in shape, and to learn about various East Side neighborhoods.

The first ride of the season was held this past Saturday. With one ride under its belt, the Club is ready to roll out another one. The rides occur all summer long, and into the fall.

For more information on the East Side Bike Club and Buffalo United Front, visit their Facebook page.

East Side Bike Club Group Ride

Saturdays – Gather at 11:30am | Embark at noon

Martin Luther King bust at MLK Park (on Fillmore Avenue)

