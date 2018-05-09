Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: 588 Potomac Sold

0 Comments

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has sold another property it acquired from Don and Lori Leone in the Elmwood Village.  M & V Ventures LLC purchased 588 Potomac Avenue for $250,000.  It was one of three properties Ciminelli has sold off after scaling back its redevelopment plans in the neighborhood.  Properties at 721 Ashland and 588 Potomac were sold last month for a combined $975,000 to a downstate investment group.

588 Potomac has three apartments and 2,511 sq.ft. of space.  M & V Ventures is registered to a Watertown mailing address.  Ciminelli’s plans had called for demolishing 588 Potomac to provide a driveway to its proposed Reverie building’s parking area.  A small playground was proposed for the balance of the site.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments