Dispose of your spent CFLs @ 1120 Seneca Street

This past Saturday, I took an old computer and some other broken/dated electronics to 1120 Seneca Street, which is near to Larkinville. The trip was quick and painless. The drop off site is on the left-hand side of the building, in back. There is a discernible driveway entrance with clear signage directing cars to the proper bay within the building.
In the back, there was a large pile of discarded e-waste. A sign on the building said to “honk”, so that an attendant could help to answer any questions. The only question that I had was, “What do people do with spent compact fluorescent lights (CFLs)?” Unlike incandescent lightbulbs, CFLs contain a small amount of mercury (learn more), making them hazardous to dispose of in household trash. This particular bulb had come from my mother-in-law’s house – I told her that I would figure out what to do with it.
Thankfully, the attendant at 1120 Seneca Street directed me indoors, to an area where lightbulbs can be safely discarded. That means that there are a couple of good reasons to make the trip to 1120 Seneca Street, Monday through Friday, from 8AM to 3PM, and the first Saturday of the month from 8AM tp 2PM.
If you use CFLs in your house, or at work, be sure to dispose of them properly once they are spent.