Deadline is this week for Garden Walk Buffalo

Author: Jim Charlier

There’s still time to sign up to be on Garden Walk Buffalo. No costs, no garden criteria, no judging — you just have to be proud of your efforts in your gardens and willing to show it off the weekend of July 28 and 29, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

This friendly, free, community-wide event, in its 24th year, has grown well beyond its humble beginnings—from a block club event with 29 gardens—Garden Walk Buffalo now has hundreds of gardens open for tens of thousands of visitors from around the U.S. Canada, and beyond.

Register today—it’s easy! Just visit www.GardenWalkBuffalo.com and we’ll ask you a few questions with our online form. That’s it. As long as you’re in the footprint of the Walk—from Canalside to the Scajaquada, and from the Niagara River to Main Street—you’re on!

To view what gardens have registered as 5/8/18 (at 7:30 pm!) visit here.

Garden Walk’s mission is to create a more vibrant and beautiful community by sharing our gardens. You can help simply by sharing your garden. Community gardening efforts, especially in urban areas, stabilize communities, build social networks, engage advocacy efforts, and build health. And while gardens do amazing things for humans, they also do incredible things for the environment, helping pollinators like bees, reducing storm water runoff, and helping reduce greenhouse gasses.

We’re also flipping the script about our region. Buffalo Niagara is burgeoning with life and beauty and creativity. Every time a visitor steps out during Garden Walk Buffalo we show who we really are. And that matters!

