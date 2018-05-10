A dynamic group of people have come together to host a bi-weekly event series called Daily Chatter at Daily Planet on Hertel. The objective of the series is to feature a prominent person within the community that is working on a meaningful project or idea. The event is held every 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.

This evening, the special guest at Daily Planet will be Mitch Flynn who founded of Ride for Roswell in 1996. Obviously The Ride has blossomed into one of the most anticipated, and constructive, fundraisers in the city. Flynn will talk about the incredible ride, how it was started, how it has grown, and what it takes to orchestrate such a monumental feat.

In 2017, 2,000 volunteers and over 7,400 riders participated to raise an incredible $4.7 million in support for Roswell Park and the fight against cancer. Over the past 22 years, The Ride has raised more than $42 million to support the more than 36,000 patients who turn to Roswell Park for hope each year.

It’s going to be a fascinating talk that will be of interested to diverse networks of cyclists, cancer survivors, people who work at non-profits, event organizers, etc. Everyone is invited to attend, to hear Mitch talk about the longstanding fundraiser, and the people who have made it so successful.

The Daily Planet Café has become a neighborhood meeting place, where myriad events and activities are held on a regular basis. Daily Chatter is one of the newest event series to be held at the café. The discussion is free for all ages, will start at 6:30pm, and end by 7:30pm. Mitch is happy to answer questions regarding the Ride, which will take place on June 23 this year.

Click here to join a team, support a rider, or volunteer your time. No contribution is too small.

Daily Chatter: Ride for Roswell

Thursday, May 10, 2018

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Daily Planet Coffee Co | 1862 Hertel Ave | Buffalo NY