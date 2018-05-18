On Thursday, May 31, D. Raphael Failla (aka Day Dream Artist), will be hosting his premier showing of over 100 of his original works of art. Recently, Failla has been gaining ground in the local art world by exhibiting his works at various WNY venues, including CooCoo U, where his works have connected with the shop’s retro customer base. Failla’s upcoming show will be held at Buffalo Distilling Co. Guests are welcome to browse the show while sipping locally distilled spirits, and listening to great live music.
As for Failla’s recent works, they are certainly celestial in nature, much in tune with the spirit of the artist. He describes his inspirations as… “I dream in these other realm-type landscapes. These flowers that I do have a celestial appearance to them. When I dream of these places they’re not exactly space, but some sort of multiverse or multidimensional place.
“I often get that these flowers represent sexual passion from people who view them up close. And I can totally see that. They have sort of beginnings of the universe for me, lots of collisions with colors, like the forming of new stars and planets. Death and rebirth. A lot of my art contains not just flowers but other life forms and the future of my art holds new concepts in the realm of sculpture that will be of these extra terrestrial life forms.”
D. Raphael Failla’s “Art of the Celestial”
Thursday, May 31, 2018
5 PM – 11 PM
Buffalo Distilling Co. | 860 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210