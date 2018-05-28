Construction Watch: The Marin

It is hard to tell from the outside, but work is underway to add residential and banquet facilities in the Marine Trust Building at Main and Seneca streets. The circa-1915 building has been renamed The Marin and will feature 64 apartments created on the seventh through sixteenth floors of the 257,400 sq.ft. building. Zaxis Architectural designed the project for developer Priam Enterprises. Preservation Studios worked on the historic preservation tax credit applications.

A banquet and conference facility christened “The Admiral Room” is being created within the grand first floor banking hall and on the second level, a restaurant is expected to occupy the unique space along Seneca Street. The Admiral Room is expected to open in June.

The seven apartments on each of the 7th through 10th floors range in size from a one-bedroom with 847 sq.ft.to a two-bedroom with 2,370 sq.ft. Floors 11 through 16 have six units each: a large three-bedroom, three two-bedroom, and two one-bedroom apartments. Office tenants have be consolidated into the remaining middle floors.

The Marin is the second of three building redevelopment projects by Priam Enterprises planned for lower Main Street. Priam also purchased the adjacent Roblin Building and the Stanton Building in late-2014. The Stanton is now called The Glenny, a mix of 36 apartments and ground floor commercial space.

The seven-story Roblin Building will remain mostly office space but a 49 space parking garage is being created in the basement and ground level of the Washington Street side of the building (above). An elevator will move cars to the basement level. Priam also purchased the parking ramp at 93 Pearl Street for its tenants’ needs.