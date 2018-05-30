Construction Watch: Silos at Elk Street

A piece of Buffalo’s graining history is coming back to life. A former malt house in The Valley neighborhood is being repurposed as the new home of Young + Wright Architectural. There will also be light industrial space available and possible residential.

19,055 sq.ft. of space is being renovated in the masonry buildings on the site. First-floor space will be used for light industrial and commercial tenants and as a lobby for the rest of the building. The second floor will become the offices of Young + Wright Architectural, LLC currently located at 740 Seneca Street in the nearby Larkin District.

Building renovations will include masonry repair, painting of the concrete silos, new roofs, reinstallation of windows throughout, and the addition of canopies and entranceways. The building was the Kreiner and Lehr Malt house from the late 1890’s through 1970. It had been vacant since the early 1980s when the Buffalo Malt Group moved out.

Clean-up of the 1.9 acre site will include off-street parking, greenspace, landscaping, and streetscape improvements.