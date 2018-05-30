Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Silos at Elk Street

0 Comments

A piece of Buffalo’s graining history is coming back to life. A former malt house in The Valley neighborhood is being repurposed as the new home of Young + Wright Architectural. There will also be light industrial space available and possible residential.

19,055 sq.ft. of space is being renovated in the masonry buildings on the site. First-floor space will be used for light industrial and commercial tenants and as a lobby for the rest of the building. The second floor will become the offices of Young + Wright Architectural, LLC currently located at 740 Seneca Street in the nearby Larkin District.

Building renovations will include masonry repair, painting of the concrete silos, new roofs, reinstallation of windows throughout, and the addition of canopies and entranceways. The building was the Kreiner and Lehr Malt house from the late 1890’s through 1970. It had been vacant since the early 1980s when the Buffalo Malt Group moved out.

Clean-up of the 1.9 acre site will include off-street parking, greenspace, landscaping, and streetscape improvements.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments