Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Nineteen North

0 Comments

Third floor framing is complete at Nineteen North apartments in Allentown. First Amherst Development is constructing the four-level, 39 unit luxury apartment building one block east of Main Street. The building will feature parking for forty cars on the first level and 24 two-bedroom and 15 one-bedroom apartments on the upper floors.

Apartments range in size from 815 to 1,650 sq.ft. and rents start at $1,395/month. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled showers with glass surround, washer and dryer, and state-of-the-art building access technology.

HHL Architects designed the building.

Get Connected: First Amherst Development, 716.839.1400

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments