Construction Watch: Nineteen North

Third floor framing is complete at Nineteen North apartments in Allentown. First Amherst Development is constructing the four-level, 39 unit luxury apartment building one block east of Main Street. The building will feature parking for forty cars on the first level and 24 two-bedroom and 15 one-bedroom apartments on the upper floors.
Apartments range in size from 815 to 1,650 sq.ft. and rents start at $1,395/month. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled showers with glass surround, washer and dryer, and state-of-the-art building access technology.
HHL Architects designed the building.
