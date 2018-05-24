Construction Watch: Linwood Lafayette Senior Apartments

A People Inc. senior apartment building is taking shape at the southeast corner of Linwood and Lafayette avenues. The three-story building will include 37 one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 700 to 925 square feet. There will be a small community room with kitchenette at the main level of the building and parking for 37 cars at the rear.
The mixed-income apartments, for people age 55 years and older, will also include seven units for individuals with developmental disabilities age 55 years and older who live independently.
The one-bedroom apartments will include a kitchen with appliances. Tenant income limits will be based on current federal rates. The apartment building will include a community room with a small kitchen, on-site laundry facilities, ample green space and courtyards. Tenants will be permitted to have one small pet. Safety features will include a secure entrance and a 24-hour on call emergency service. Additionally, the building is near the Delaware Avenue bus route and accessible to various services and retail shops.
The project is designed by Long Associates Architects. It will occupy a surface parking lot that was part of the Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital site. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.